Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Yelp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the local business review company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -216.40 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.95.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 181.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

