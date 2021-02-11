Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $553.99 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.49 and a 200 day moving average of $523.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

