Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 8,250” Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,346 ($95.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a market cap of £96.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,476.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,076.66.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

