Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

