Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on StoneX Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $119,536.00. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.79 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,595 shares of company stock worth $4,535,288 over the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

