Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 14,236 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 2,101,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

