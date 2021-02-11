Jennifer Tejada Sells 52,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,204,280.00.

PD traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. 769,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 235,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

