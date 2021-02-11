Jennifer Tejada Sells 52,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,204,280.00.
PD traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. 769,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 235,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.
