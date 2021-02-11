Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

JRSH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,942. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.74. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

JRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

