(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) versus Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Head to Head Contrast

(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 4.01% 7.73% 2.43%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for (JGWEQ) and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 6 5 0 2.45

Green Dot has a consensus price target of $55.45, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Green Dot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Dot $1.11 billion 2.63 $99.90 million $2.33 23.39

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Summary

Green Dot beats (JGWEQ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (JGWEQ)

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload services that allow consumers to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts the company issue or manage and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer to accounts; and e-cash remittance services that enable consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. In addition, the company offers prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. Further, it provides mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, and instant payment services. The company markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores, various direct-to-consumer online, tax preparation companies and individual tax preparers, and apps, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

