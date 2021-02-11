Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Up 9.5%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s share price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 376,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 236,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JFIN shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Jiayin Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.