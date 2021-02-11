Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $150,802.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.21 or 0.01109038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.68 or 0.05356157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027134 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,786,371 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.