John Desimone Sells 7,569 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $423,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Desimone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00.

NYSE HLF traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,390. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,506,000 after buying an additional 233,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

