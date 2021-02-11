John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 40,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.