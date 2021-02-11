Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBFCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

JBFCY remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

