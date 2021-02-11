Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Josemaria Resources from $1.05 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

