JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.52

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.52 and last traded at $132.51, with a volume of 6033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Get JOYY alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. Analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $132,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 457,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.