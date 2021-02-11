JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $846.00

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.05) and last traded at GBX 846 ($11.05), with a volume of 531913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 658.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 485.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of £615.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

