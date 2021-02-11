JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 430 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 430 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

