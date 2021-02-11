JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.38

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and traded as high as $157.50. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 405,887 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Mark Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

