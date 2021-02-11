JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $714.72

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $714.72 and traded as high as $760.26. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) shares last traded at $738.00, with a volume of 90,897 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 714.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 627.77. The firm has a market cap of £578.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.92.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

