JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,119.71

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,119.71 and traded as high as $1,135.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,110.00, with a volume of 45,404 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 996.66.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

