JSF Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.80 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,271 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

