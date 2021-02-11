JSF Financial LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JSF Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,022,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.97. 1,234,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

