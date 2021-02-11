Juggernaut Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $333,070.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00259330 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00094656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00084867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.54 or 0.96074126 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

