Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in January

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the January 14th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 545,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,744. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.