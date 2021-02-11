Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $234.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $241.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.25. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

