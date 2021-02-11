Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,117 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after buying an additional 706,145 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 379,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

