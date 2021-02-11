Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.57. 20,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

