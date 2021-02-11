Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,182. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

