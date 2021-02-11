Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.14 ($3.39).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 296.60 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

