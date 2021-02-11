Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.12

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $248.12 and traded as high as $303.80. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) shares last traded at $296.60, with a volume of 402,250 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.12.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

