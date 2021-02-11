Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 35.7% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 64.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $60,665.52 and approximately $5.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.