JustBet (WINR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $247,451.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $260,828.62 and $247,451.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00259725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00107711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00081259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00087575 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00198638 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

