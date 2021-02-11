Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Short Interest Update

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JUTOY remained flat at $$19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Get Jutal Offshore Oil Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $4.8365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Jutal Offshore Oil Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.