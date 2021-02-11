Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,607,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUVAF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,609. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Get Juva Life alerts:

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.