JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.84

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.84 and traded as low as $74.60. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $74.60, with a volume of 2,610 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

