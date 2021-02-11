Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kadmon in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KDMN. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

KDMN stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $917.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kadmon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

