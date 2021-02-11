Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $5.31. Kaixin Auto shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 73,964 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

