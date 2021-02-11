Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Price Up 10.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) traded up 10.6% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.18. 588,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 339,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.