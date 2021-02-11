Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

