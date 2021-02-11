Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.
Shares of KMDA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Kamada Company Profile
