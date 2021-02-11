Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148.91 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $278.18 million and $148.91 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00009794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 63.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00324405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.75 or 0.03170560 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052606 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,299,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

