Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 90.8% in January

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KAYS remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Thursday. 95,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Kaya has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaya in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

