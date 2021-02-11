KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the January 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.54. 72,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on KZMYY. Liberum Capital cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

