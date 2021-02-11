KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski Sells 25,105 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KBH stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,473. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 281,818 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

