KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,068. KBC Group has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

