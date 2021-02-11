KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.24

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $16.09. KDDI shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 97,791 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.
About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
