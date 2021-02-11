Keep Network Price Tops $0.42 (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Keep Network has a market cap of $196.30 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00261352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00084336 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062909 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,336,379 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.