KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $21.17 million and $16.74 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $581.19 or 0.01213328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00258997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00099148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00083356 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,282.30 or 0.92446611 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.