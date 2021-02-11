Kelly Services (KELYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $850.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.