Kelly Services (KELYB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.90. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

